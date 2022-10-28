Not Available

Judex

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmes Cinematografica

Georges Franju's Judex is an arch, playful tribute to the serials of the influential silent filmmaker Louis Feuillade. Franju shuffles through the plot of Feuillade's lengthy serial of the same name, about an adventurer named Judex (Channing Pollock) whose revenge against the corrupt banker Favraux (Michel Vitold) unleashes a complicated series of schemes.

Cast

Francine BergéDiana Monti / Marie Verdier
Edith ScobJacqueline Favraux
Théo SarapoMorales
Sylva KoscinaDaisy
René GéninPierre Kerjean
Roger FradetLeon

