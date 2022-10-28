Not Available

Judge!

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

NIBAN-KOBO Productions Corp.

A major advertising festival is held each year to determine the best television commercial in the world. A rookie ad man at a big advertising company named Otan is selected as a judge on the festival jury. Meanwhile, a coworker also named Ota (although the Japanese characters are slightly different) poses as his wife so that he can attend an open party which is held nightly. Knowing that he’ll get fired if his company doesn’t win the Grand Prix, he’s forced to resort to a variety of desperate tactics.

Cast

Satoshi TsumabukiKiichiro Ota
Keiko KitagawaHikari Ota
Lily FrankyKagami-san
Kyōka SuzukiHaruka Kizawa
Etsushi ToyokawaOtaki Ichiro, Kiichiro's superior at Gentsu
Tetsuji TamayamaTatsuya

