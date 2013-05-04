2013

Judge Minty is a not for profit fan film based on the world of the comic book character 'Judge Dredd'. It is an original work, following the tale of a secondary figure from the stories. Judge William Minty has spent his entire adult life policing the violent streets of Mega-City One and now he's slowing down. When a lapse of judgement almost ends his life, he knows that it's time to quit. He can choose to teach in the Academy, or he can leave the city and walk alone out into the anarchy of the Cursed Earth, taking law to the lawless.