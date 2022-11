Not Available

Based on the real frontier "hanging judge" who carried out a unique brand of shotgun justice from his saloon courtroom, this 1956 TV series stars Edgar Buchanan in the ornery title role. Helping the crusty magistrate keep the peace are his pretty niece Letty (Jackie Loughery) and loyal deputy Jeff Taggard (Jack Beutel).This disc contains four 30-minute episodes: "Black Jack," "Letty Leaves Home," "Slightly Prodigal" and "The Fugitive."