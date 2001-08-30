Helen Hannah, the Christian leader of "Apocalypse" "Revelation" and "Tribulation" is being put on trial in the One Nation Earth Court of Justice. Mitch Kendrick is a lawyer assigned to defend her, and Victoria Thorne, his ex-lover, is the attorney. Not only is the entire trial scripted, but Kendrick is on the fence about whose side he's on.
|Jessica Steen
|Victoria Thorne
|Dennis Sweeting
|Helen Hannah
|Mr. T
|J.T. Quincy
|Nick Mancuso
|Franco Mancalousso
|Michael Copeman
|Judge Thorton Wells
|Sandra Caldwell
|Sherry Quincy
