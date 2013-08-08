2013

Jug Face

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 2013

Studio

New Company

The pit has spoken. Dawai, the potter of a backwoods community, has crafted a face on a ceramic jug of the person that the pit wants sacrificed. Ada, pregnant with her brother’s child, has seen her face on the jug and hides it in the woods, determined to save the life of her unborn. If she does not sacrifice herself however, the creature from the pit will kill everyone in the village until she does.

Cast

Lauren Ashley CarterAda
Sean YoungLoriss
Larry FessendenSustin
Daniel MancheJessaby
Kaitlin CullumChristie
David S. GreathouseCreature suit performer

View Full Cast >

Images