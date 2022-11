Not Available

Julie Ganapathi is a 2003 South Indian motion picture. It is a remake of the 1990 American horror film Misery, itself an adaptation of the Stephen King novel. Directed by BaluMahendra. Balu(Jayaram) is the writer of a famous TV serial. The writer moves away from his family to Ooty to conclude the serial as his usual sentimental procedure to end a story. He assures his wife played by Ramya Krishnan and daughter that he will be back