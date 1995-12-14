1995

Jumanji

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 1995

Studio

TriStar Pictures

When siblings Judy and Peter discover an enchanted board game that opens the door to a magical world, they unwittingly invite Alan -- an adult who's been trapped inside the game for 26 years -- into their living room. Alan's only hope for freedom is to finish the game, which proves risky as all three find themselves running from giant rhinoceroses, evil monkeys and other terrifying creatures.

Cast

Jonathan HydeSamuel Alan Parrish / Van Pelt
Kirsten DunstJudy Shepherd
Bradley PiercePeter Shepherd
Bonnie HuntSarah Whittle
Bebe NeuwirthNora Shepherd
David Alan GrierCarl Bentley

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images