Jump Ashin!

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ashin has spent his enitre life training for the national team in gymnastics. His mother believes his work will amount to nothing and asks his high school coach to take him off the team. Ashin then quits the sport entirely. He quickly falls in with wrong crowd and finds himself in a lot of trouble. Ashin leaves his small hometown of Yilan. Will he ever get back to the sport that he loves?

Cast

Lawrence KoPickle
Zaizai Lin#599
Chen Han-DianPapaya
Eddie PengAshin / Lin Yu-hsin

