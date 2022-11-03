Set in Johannesburg, JUMP THE GUN follows the tangled lives of six very different working class characters, formerly kept apart by apartheid and now all striving to succeed in the new "rainbow nation". United by their insecurities - both physical and financial - the film follows their struggle to discover their niche in this brave new world, where opportunity beckons, but violence is always lurking.
|Rapulana Seiphemo
|Thabo
|Danny Keogh
|J.J.
|John Simon Jones
|Gun Shop Owner (as Simon Jones)
|Fana Mokoena
|Man in shacks
|Themba Ndaba
|Jewellery shop robber
View Full Cast >