1986

Jumpin' Jack Flash

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 1986

Studio

Lawrence Gordon Productions

Terry works for a bank, and uses computers to communicate with clients all over the world. One day she gets a strange message from an unknown source. The message is coded. After decoding the message, Terry becomes embroiled in an espionage ring. People are killed, and Terry is chased. Throughout she remains in contact with this unknown person, who needs Terry to help save his life.

Cast

Whoopi GoldbergTerry Dolittle
Stephen CollinsMarty Phillips
Jonathan PryceJack
John WoodJeremy Talbott
Carol KaneCynthia
Roscoe Lee BrowneArcher Lincoln

Images