June is different from all other nine-year old girls. She is an orphan hiding a secret. Bad things happen when she gets upset, supernatural things. June has been in many foster homes usually leaving them destroyed. But this time it will be different. June has a new foster home and she really likes her new parents. She will have to face the force within her to protect her new parents and to save herself.
|Casper Van Dien
|Dave Anderson
|Victoria Pratt
|Lily Anderson
|Addy Miller
|Lily (as Teenager)
|Eddie Jemison
|Victor Emmanuel
|Aiden Flowers
|Bully
|Joshua R. Todd
|Ronnie
