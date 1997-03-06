Jungle 2 Jungle

Uptight New York City executive, Michael Cromwell, pursues his soon-to-be ex-wife to South America and returns home with the son he never knew he had -- a boy raised in a tribal village in Brazil. Armed with only his blowgun, the 13-year-old Mimi-Siku discovers that the world outside his jungle home is indeed a strange place.
|Martin Short
|Richard Kempster
|JoBeth Williams
|Dr. Patricia Cromwell
|Lolita Davidovich
|Charlotte
|Sam Huntington
|Mimi-Siku
|Leelee Sobieski
|Karen Kempster
|David Ogden Stiers
|Alexei Jovanovic
View Full Cast >