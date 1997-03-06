1997

Jungle 2 Jungle

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 6th, 1997

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Uptight New York City executive, Michael Cromwell, pursues his soon-to-be ex-wife to South America and returns home with the son he never knew he had -- a boy raised in a tribal village in Brazil. Armed with only his blowgun, the 13-year-old Mimi-Siku discovers that the world outside his jungle home is indeed a strange place.

Cast

Martin ShortRichard Kempster
JoBeth WilliamsDr. Patricia Cromwell
Lolita DavidovichCharlotte
Sam HuntingtonMimi-Siku
Leelee SobieskiKaren Kempster
David Ogden StiersAlexei Jovanovic

