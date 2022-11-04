Jungle Bride

A young woman believes that an actor committed the murder for which her brother has been imprisoned, and she gets her fiancé--a newspaper reporter--to accompany her in following the suspected killer aboard a ship headed for South America. While they're at sea, disaster strikes and the ship is sunk. The three of them, plus the actor's friend, are washed up on a deserted island. Complications ensue.
|Charles Starrett
|Gordon Wayne
|Kenneth Thomson
|John Franklin
|Eddie Borden
|Eddie Stevens
|Barbara Keegan
|Laura
|Clarence Geldart
|Captain Andersen
|Anita Page
|Doris Evans
