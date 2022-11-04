1933

Jungle Bride

  • Adventure
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 8th, 1933

Studio

Not Available

A young woman believes that an actor committed the murder for which her brother has been imprisoned, and she gets her fiancé--a newspaper reporter--to accompany her in following the suspected killer aboard a ship headed for South America. While they're at sea, disaster strikes and the ship is sunk. The three of them, plus the actor's friend, are washed up on a deserted island. Complications ensue.

Cast

Charles StarrettGordon Wayne
Kenneth ThomsonJohn Franklin
Eddie BordenEddie Stevens
Barbara KeeganLaura
Clarence GeldartCaptain Andersen
Anita PageDoris Evans

