Jungle Jim

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

Two safaris enter the African jungle intent on finding a white girl who is the heiress to a fortune. One safari, led by Jungle Jim, wants to make sure she gets the news that she is now a rich woman. The leaders of the other safari want to kill the girl so they can try to get hold of her inheritance.

Cast

Grant WithersJim 'Jungle Jim' Bradley
Raymond HattonMalay Mike
Henry BrandonThe Cobra
Bryant WashburnBruce Redmond
Claude KingTerritorial Consul Gilbert
Selmer JacksonAttorney Tyler

