Two safaris enter the African jungle intent on finding a white girl who is the heiress to a fortune. One safari, led by Jungle Jim, wants to make sure she gets the news that she is now a rich woman. The leaders of the other safari want to kill the girl so they can try to get hold of her inheritance.
|Grant Withers
|Jim 'Jungle Jim' Bradley
|Raymond Hatton
|Malay Mike
|Henry Brandon
|The Cobra
|Bryant Washburn
|Bruce Redmond
|Claude King
|Territorial Consul Gilbert
|Selmer Jackson
|Attorney Tyler
View Full Cast >