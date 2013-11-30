2013

Jungle Master

  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 2013

Studio

Grindstone Entertainment Group

When Rainie runs away from home after her mom forgot about her birthday, she is magically transported from the big city to an enchanted jungle in an unfamiliar land, where she meets Blue. With the help of Blue's grandfather and their newfound friend Mulla, they embark on an epic adventure to help Blue become the leader he is destined to be and save the rainforest from the villainous Boss Cain.

Cast

Victoria JusticeRainie (voice)
David SpadeBoss Cain (voice)
Josh PeckBlue
Jon LovitzMulla (voice)
Jane LynchIlene (voice)
Shondalia WhiteTulla (voice)

Images