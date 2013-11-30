Jungle Master

When Rainie runs away from home after her mom forgot about her birthday, she is magically transported from the big city to an enchanted jungle in an unfamiliar land, where she meets Blue. With the help of Blue's grandfather and their newfound friend Mulla, they embark on an epic adventure to help Blue become the leader he is destined to be and save the rainforest from the villainous Boss Cain.
|Victoria Justice
|Rainie (voice)
|David Spade
|Boss Cain (voice)
|Josh Peck
|Blue
|Jon Lovitz
|Mulla (voice)
|Jane Lynch
|Ilene (voice)
|Shondalia White
|Tulla (voice)
