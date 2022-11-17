Jungle Story

Not Available

This film depicts the passion and frustration of young people who dream of becoming popular rock musicians. Dohyun neglects his studies because he is only interested in one thing - rock music. He comes to Seoul to work and ente rs a band. he meets his future manager, Jeewoo, and makes his debut as a singer. However, the production of his first album is cancelled because it is considered 'not commercial' enough. Dohyun returns to his hometown, depressed. Jeewo, however, finds him and helps him open his first gig after weeks of practice. The gig turns out to be a complete failure. Dohyun and his friends sing in the middle of the street with pedestrians as their spectators. The film ends with Dohyun frustrated over his unsuccessful career as a rock musician.