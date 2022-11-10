1930

Juno and the Paycock

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 1930

Studio

British International Pictures

During the Irish revolution, a family earns a big inheritance. They start leading a rich life forgetting what the most important values of are. At the end, they discover they will not receive that inheritance; the family is destroyed and penniless. They must sell their home and start living like vagabonds.

Cast

Barry FitzgeraldThe Orator
Maire O'NeillMaisie Madigan
Edward ChapmanCaptain Boyle
Sidney Morgan'Joxer' Daly
Sara AllgoodMrs Boyle, "Juno"
John LaurieJohnny Boyle

