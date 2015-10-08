2015

Junun

  • Music
  • Documentary

October 8th, 2015

Paul Thomas Anderson joined his close friend and collaborator Jonny Greenwood on a trip to Rajasthan in northwest India, where they were hosted by the Maharaja of Jodhpur, and he brought his camera with him. Their destination was the 15th-century Mehrangarh Fort, where Greenwood was recording an album with Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur and an amazing group of musicians.

Cast

Ajaj DamamiHimself
Nigel GodrichHimself
Jonny GreenwoodHimself
Chugge KhanHimself
Dara KhanHimself
Nihal KhanHimself

