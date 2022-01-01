1993

Jurassic Park

  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 10th, 1993

Studio

Universal Pictures

A wealthy entrepreneur secretly creates a theme park featuring living dinosaurs drawn from prehistoric DNA. Before opening day, he invites a team of experts and his two eager grandchildren to experience the park and help calm anxious investors. However, the park is anything but amusing as the security systems go off-line and the dinosaurs escape.

Cast

Sam NeillDr. Alan Grant
Laura DernDr. Ellie Sattler
Jeff GoldblumDr. Ian Malcolm
Richard AttenboroughJohn Hammond
Bob PeckRobert Muldoon
Martin FerreroDonald Gennaro

View Full Cast >

Images