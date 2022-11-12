Not Available

Inspector Vijay Saxena and Pooja Kumari Tiwari are in love. The only obstacle is that Pooja's dad is wealthy and the Chief Minister of the state, while Vijay's background is lower middle-class. Humiliated by Tiwari, Vijay marries advocate Kiran, and together they give birth to a daughter named Bobby. Kiran represents a number of defendants who are charged by the police, and is always on hand to secure their release, and this causes some acrimony in their marriage. Then an unmarried Pooja re-enters Vijay's life, and this time she intends to stay close to this family. Tragedy strikes the Saxena family when Kiran is killed by assailants. With the police having no clues as to who her killers are, Vijay takes it upon himself to bring the culprits to justice. It is then he finds out that Bobby has been kidnapped, and the only way he can save her is by turning himself in to her kidnappers.