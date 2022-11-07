Not Available

Just A Damned Soldier

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Regal Entertainment

After their mission is overrun by North Vietnamese forces, a missionary couple, their Australian guide, a South Vietnamese major, a brothel owner and her daughter all get in the mission's battered school bus and try to make their way to safety. Soon after leaving, however, their bus is commandeered by three US Marines trying to get back to their base at De Nang. To reach their destination, they must fight through most of the North Vietnamese army.

Cast

Mark GregoryMark
Peter HootenBert "The Kraut" Ernst
Stelio CandelliAndrew Teitelman
Ilonah JeanIria
Ernie Zarate

View Full Cast >

Images