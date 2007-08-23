2007

Just Another Love Story

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 2007

Studio

Thura Film

Jonas is a Copenhagen homicide scene photographer, happily married, with two kids. One day, his car stalls, another car slams into him, runs head on into a third car and flips into the ditch. The other driver, Julia, is critically injured. He visits her in the hospital and is greeted by her family, who assumes he must be the Sebastian she told them about, the new fiance she met in Vietnam.

Cast

Rebecka HemseJulia
Nikolaj Lie KaasSebastian
Charlotte FichMette
Dejan ČukićFrank
Ewa FrölingMrs. Castlund
Bent MejdingMr. Castlund

Images