Just Before Dawn

Five campers arrive in the mountains to examine some property they have bought, but are warned by the forest ranger Roy McLean that a huge machete-wielding maniac has been terrorising the area. Ignoring the warnings, they set up camp, and start disappearing one by one. If that sounds too run-of-the-mill, there's a genuinely shocking plot twist half-way through...
|Mike Kellin
|Ty
|Chris Lemmon
|Jonathan
|Gregg Henry
|Warren
|Deborah Benson
|Constance
|Ralph Seymour
|Daniel
|Katie Powell
|Merry Cat Logan
