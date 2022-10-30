1981

Just Before Dawn

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 1981

Studio

Oakland Productions

Five campers arrive in the mountains to examine some property they have bought, but are warned by the forest ranger Roy McLean that a huge machete-wielding maniac has been terrorising the area. Ignoring the warnings, they set up camp, and start disappearing one by one. If that sounds too run-of-the-mill, there's a genuinely shocking plot twist half-way through...

Cast

Mike KellinTy
Chris LemmonJonathan
Gregg HenryWarren
Deborah BensonConstance
Ralph SeymourDaniel
Katie PowellMerry Cat Logan

