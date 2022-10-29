Not Available

Just Between Us

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

NP7

Nikola is a man who knows how to really enjoy life; he's even able to rouse sympathy for his sinful ways. His brother turns a blind eye to his philandering although, with a broken marriage behind him, he doesn't have a clear conscience, either. Is there anything positive to be said about infidelity, or does it simply deserve the utmost contempt, particularly when it's more premeditated than spontaneous?

Cast

Bojan NavojecBraco
Ksenija MarinkovićMarta
Daria Lorenci FlatzAnamarija
Tricia McAlpinLatica
Krešimir MikićJura
Ivana RoščićTamara

