Just Between Us

Nikola is a man who knows how to really enjoy life; he's even able to rouse sympathy for his sinful ways. His brother turns a blind eye to his philandering although, with a broken marriage behind him, he doesn't have a clear conscience, either. Is there anything positive to be said about infidelity, or does it simply deserve the utmost contempt, particularly when it's more premeditated than spontaneous?
|Bojan Navojec
|Braco
|Ksenija Marinković
|Marta
|Daria Lorenci Flatz
|Anamarija
|Tricia McAlpin
|Latica
|Krešimir Mikić
|Jura
|Ivana Roščić
|Tamara
