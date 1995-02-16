Just Cause

Bobby Earl is facing the electric chair for the murder of a young girl. Eight years after the crime he calls in Paul Armstrong, a professor of law, to help prove his innocence. Armstrong quickly uncovers some overlooked evidence to present to the local police, but they aren't interested - Bobby was their killer.
|Sean Connery
|Paul Armstrong
|Laurence Fishburne
|Sheriff Tanny Brown
|Blair Underwood
|Bobby Earl
|Kate Capshaw
|Laurie Armstrong
|Ruby Dee
|Evangeline
|Scarlett Johansson
|Kate Armstrong
