1995

Just Cause

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 1995

Studio

Lee Rich Productions

Bobby Earl is facing the electric chair for the murder of a young girl. Eight years after the crime he calls in Paul Armstrong, a professor of law, to help prove his innocence. Armstrong quickly uncovers some overlooked evidence to present to the local police, but they aren't interested - Bobby was their killer.

Cast

Sean ConneryPaul Armstrong
Laurence FishburneSheriff Tanny Brown
Blair UnderwoodBobby Earl
Kate CapshawLaurie Armstrong
Ruby DeeEvangeline
Scarlett JohanssonKate Armstrong

View Full Cast >

Images