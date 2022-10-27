Not Available

Just in Time for Christmas

  • Fantasy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hallmark Hall of Fame Productions

Lindsay is faced with a life-altering decision as Christmas approaches: Stay in her tiny hometown and marry boyfriend Jason or accept a coveted post teaching at an Ivy League college on the other side of the country. What to do? Fortunately for Lindsay, she has some big-time help in the form of a magical messenger who is able to transport her three years into the future to see how it would all turn out.

Cast

Eloise MumfordLindsay Rogers
Michael Stahl-DavidJason Stewart
Christopher LloydGrandpa Bob
William ShatnerCoachman Nick
Tess AtkinsBecca
Laura SoltisShannon Rogers

