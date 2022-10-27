Just in Time for Christmas

Lindsay is faced with a life-altering decision as Christmas approaches: Stay in her tiny hometown and marry boyfriend Jason or accept a coveted post teaching at an Ivy League college on the other side of the country. What to do? Fortunately for Lindsay, she has some big-time help in the form of a magical messenger who is able to transport her three years into the future to see how it would all turn out.
|Eloise Mumford
|Lindsay Rogers
|Michael Stahl-David
|Jason Stewart
|Christopher Lloyd
|Grandpa Bob
|William Shatner
|Coachman Nick
|Tess Atkins
|Becca
|Laura Soltis
|Shannon Rogers
