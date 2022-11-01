Not Available

Just Kids

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in between two high schools, the students and teachers always fight and compete. They couldn't build the friendship among each other, so the teachers gather the students to play music. It's like a miracle when music can heal the conflict of the two high schools, and they finally endorse the friendship.

Cast

Patit PisitakulOtto
Khachamach Promsaka Na SkolnakornAnnie
Jatuphon ChompoonichKhruu Sanai
Darunee KhrittabhunyalaiMiss Regina
Rahtree WittawatAnnie and Jenny's Mother
Sasiprapa Pong-insriJenny

