Set in between two high schools, the students and teachers always fight and compete. They couldn't build the friendship among each other, so the teachers gather the students to play music. It's like a miracle when music can heal the conflict of the two high schools, and they finally endorse the friendship.
|Patit Pisitakul
|Otto
|Khachamach Promsaka Na Skolnakorn
|Annie
|Jatuphon Chompoonich
|Khruu Sanai
|Darunee Khrittabhunyalai
|Miss Regina
|Rahtree Wittawat
|Annie and Jenny's Mother
|Sasiprapa Pong-insri
|Jenny
View Full Cast >