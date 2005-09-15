2005

Just Like Heaven

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 2005

Studio

MacDonald/Parkes Productions

Shortly after David Abbott moves into his new San Francisco digs, he has an unwelcome visitor on his hands: winsome Elizabeth Martinson, who asserts that the apartment is hers -- and promptly vanishes. When she starts appearing and disappearing at will, David thinks she's a ghost, while Elizabeth is convinced she's alive.

Cast

Reese WitherspoonDr. Elizabeth Masterson
Mark RuffaloDavid Abbott
Donal LogueJack Houriskey
Dina Spybey-WatersAbby Brody
Ben ShenkmanDr. Brett Rushton
Jon HederDarryl

View Full Cast >

Images