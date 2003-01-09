2003

Just Married

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 9th, 2003

Studio

Mediastream Dritte Film GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG

Tom Leezak and Sarah McNerney fall in love and plan to get married, despite opposition from Sarah's uptight, rich family. When they do get married, and get a chance to prove Sarah's family wrong, they go on a European honeymoon and run into disaster after disaster. They have to decide whether the honeymoon from hell and a few pre-marital mistakes are worth throwing away their love and marriage.

Cast

Ashton KutcherTom Leezak
Brittany MurphySarah McNerney
Christian KanePeter Prentiss
David MoscowKyle
Alex ThomasFred
Valeria AndrewsWendy

Images