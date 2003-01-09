Just Married

Tom Leezak and Sarah McNerney fall in love and plan to get married, despite opposition from Sarah's uptight, rich family. When they do get married, and get a chance to prove Sarah's family wrong, they go on a European honeymoon and run into disaster after disaster. They have to decide whether the honeymoon from hell and a few pre-marital mistakes are worth throwing away their love and marriage.
|Ashton Kutcher
|Tom Leezak
|Brittany Murphy
|Sarah McNerney
|Christian Kane
|Peter Prentiss
|David Moscow
|Kyle
|Alex Thomas
|Fred
|Valeria Andrews
|Wendy
