Kimberly Matthews is a high school teen with a dream and tremendous talent for running. Track events are her life, and she’s just days away from competing in the state track championships. Then, an alcohol-infused party, a few beers, and a reckless decision to drive while intoxicated change everything for Kimberly. In one dreadful moment, she loses control and swerves off the road, wrecking her car – and her life.