2017

Justice League

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 17th, 2017

Studio

DC Comics

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Cast

Ben AffleckBatman / Bruce Wayne
Gal GadotWonder Woman / Diana Prince
Jason MomoaAquaman / Arthur Curry
Ezra MillerThe Flash / Barry Allen
Amy AdamsLois Lane
Henry CavillSuperman / Clark Kent / Kal-El

