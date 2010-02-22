2010

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 22nd, 2010

Studio

DC Comics

A heroic version of Lex Luthor from an alternate universe appears to recruit the Justice League to help save his Earth from the Crime Syndicate, an evil version of the League. What ensues is the ultimate battle of good versus evil in a war that threatens both planets and, through a devious plan launched by Batman's counterpart Owlman, puts the balance of all existence in peril.

Cast

Mark HarmonSuperman (voice)
William BaldwinBatman (voice)
James WoodsOwlman (voice)
Nolan NorthGreen Lantern (voice)
Chris NothLex Luthor (voice)
Erica DuranceLois Lane (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images