Justice League: Doom

An adaptation of Mark Waid's "Tower of Babel" story from the JLA comic. Vandal Savage steals confidential files Batman has compiled on the members of the Justice League, and learns all their weaknesses.
|Kevin Conroy
|Bruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
|Tim Daly
|Clark Kent / Superman (voice)
|Susan Eisenberg
|Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (voice)
|Nathan Fillion
|Hal Jordan / Green Lantern (voice)
|Michael Rosenbaum
|Barry Allen / The Flash (voice)
|Carl Lumbly
|J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter (voice) / Ma'alefa'ak (voice)
