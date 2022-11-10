Justice League: The New Frontier

The human race is threatened by a powerful creature, and only the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter and The Flash can stop it. But can they overcome their differences to thwart this enemy using the combined strength of their newly formed Justice League?
|David Boreanaz
|Hal Jordan / Green Lantern (voice)
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Barry Allen / The Flash (voice)
|Brooke Shields
|Carol Ferris (voice)
|Jeremy Sisto
|Batman (voice)
|Kyle MacLachlan
|Superman (voice)
|Miguel Ferrer
|J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter (voice)
View Full Cast >