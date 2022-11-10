Not Available

Justice League: The New Frontier

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

The human race is threatened by a powerful creature, and only the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter and The Flash can stop it. But can they overcome their differences to thwart this enemy using the combined strength of their newly formed Justice League?

Cast

David BoreanazHal Jordan / Green Lantern (voice)
Neil Patrick HarrisBarry Allen / The Flash (voice)
Brooke ShieldsCarol Ferris (voice)
Jeremy SistoBatman (voice)
Kyle MacLachlanSuperman (voice)
Miguel FerrerJ'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter (voice)

