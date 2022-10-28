Not Available

Jwanita is a woman with mental illness, due to being physically and mentally abused by her adoptive parents who are also black magic users. After killing her adoptive parents, Jwanita finds her ray of hope when she meets doctor Farhan. But her hopes are crushed when she finds out that Farhan is the fiance of her biological sister, Julaika. After disappearing during Farhan and Julaika`s wedding ceremony, Jwanita returns with a long-hidden grudge.