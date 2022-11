Not Available

K-1 World MAX 2009 World Championship Tournament - Final - was a martial arts event promoted by the K-1 organization. It took place on Monday, October 26, 2009 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. It was the 8th annual K-1 World Max (70kg/154lbs weight class) World Championship Final, featuring four quarter final winners of K-1 World MAX 2009 Final 8 held on July 13, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.