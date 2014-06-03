K-9 Adventures: Legend of the Lost Gold

When Kassie and her friends stumble across an old, broken pocket watch they begin an unexpected journey to unlock the secret of the legendary Garrison Gold. They'll have to solve riddles and follow clues to find the lost treasure. With the help of her faithful dog, Scoot and her gang of misfit friends, Kassie is about to go on the adventure of a lifetime! - Written by BigK509
|Luke Perry
|Paul Stevenson
|Ariana Bagley
|Kassie Stevenson
|Brooke Langton
|Courtney Lewis
|Bob Clendenin
|Clint
|Renny Grames
|Brandy
|Adam Johnson
|Pastor Bailey
View Full Cast >