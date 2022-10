Not Available

Recording artist K. Michelle takes center stage in this R&B Opera, directed by Idris Elba. K. Michelle's powerful ballads capture the lust, love, heartache and redemption of a fierce woman struggling to break the cycle of bad romance. What will be her fate when she catches her man in a lie, and her past comes back to haunt her? The 7 track musical, directed by Idris Elba, covers the topics of rape, infidelity, dishonesty, and so much more.