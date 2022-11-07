K1 World MAX 2007 World Championship Final

Not Available

K-1 WORLD MAX 2007 World Championship Final was the sixth annual K-1 World MAX final for middleweight kickboxers (70 kg/154 lb weight class), involving eight finalists and four reserve fighters, with all bouts fought under K-1 rules. Seven of the finalists had won elimination fights at the K-1 World MAX 2007 World Tournament Final Elimination, while the eighth, Gago Drago, had been invited despite losing his elimination match. Another defeated elimination fighter Virgil Kalakoda would be called up to take part in a reserve fight, while the other three reservists were invitees. As well as tournament fights there was an opening fight and two super fights fought under K-1 rules (various weight classes).