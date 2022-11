Not Available

K-1 World MAX 2009 World Championship Tournament Final 16 took place on April 21, 2009 at the Marine Messe in Fukuoka, Japan. The Main card featured eight Super fights fought under K-1 MAX Rules (70 kg/152 lb weight class). All the winners qualified for the K-1 World MAX 2009 Final 8, held on July, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.