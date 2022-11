Not Available

Good news for fans of K3! Their latest songs and theater show 'K3 Witch Exam' will soon appear on DVD! In this show the girls leave the room singing and dancing to both their old and their new hits, including Hey Kuma and Ya Ya Yippee. K3 toured with 'The Witch Exam' by Belgium and the Netherlands, more than 50,000 fans came to admire these songs show!