Kaakha Kaakha is a 2003 Tamil crime thriller film written and directed by Gautham Menon. The film released to highly positive reviews in August 2003 and went on to become the first Biggest Blockbuster in Suriya's career, and was considered a comeback film for producer Kalaipuli S. Dhanu. Owing to the success, the film has been remade in several languages.