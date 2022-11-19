Not Available

It's not the regular story we see quite often in Kollywood. And there are no known faces at least in the lead roles. With a lesser known star cast and a new theme, actor Abhishek manages to render a thriller in his maiden directorial venture that is interesting to watch. The 'Mogamul' man, who later established himself as a successful small screen actor, deserves a pat on the back for coming out with a script without clichs. However, one could not avoid the impression that the film could have been better had he infused more pace in it.