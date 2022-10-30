Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger: The Movie - The Flying Ghost Ship

The Gokaigers embark on a quest to find the ghost ship that harbors the legendary God Eye, which grants any wish to whoever wields it. During their adventure, they must face Los Dark, the captain of the ghost ship, and a host of revived enemies of the previous Super Sentai teams such as Agent Abrella and Baseball Mask.
|Ryota Ozawa
|Captain Marvelous/Gokai Red
|Yuki Yamada
|Joe Gibken/Gokai Blue
|Mao Ichimichi
|Luka Millfy/Gokai Yellow
|Kazuki Shimizu
|Don Dogoier/Gokai Green
|Yui Koike
|Ahim de Famille/Gokai Pink
|Junya Ikeda
|Gai Ikari/Gokai Silver
