Not Available

Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger: The Movie - The Flying Ghost Ship

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TV Asahi

The Gokaigers embark on a quest to find the ghost ship that harbors the legendary God Eye, which grants any wish to whoever wields it. During their adventure, they must face Los Dark, the captain of the ghost ship, and a host of revived enemies of the previous Super Sentai teams such as Agent Abrella and Baseball Mask.

Cast

Ryota OzawaCaptain Marvelous/Gokai Red
Yuki YamadaJoe Gibken/Gokai Blue
Mao IchimichiLuka Millfy/Gokai Yellow
Kazuki ShimizuDon Dogoier/Gokai Green
Yui KoikeAhim de Famille/Gokai Pink
Junya IkedaGai Ikari/Gokai Silver

View Full Cast >

Images