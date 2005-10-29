Kakurenbo: Hide and Seek

Among the ruins of the city, there is a game only children can play. It is called “Otokoyo”; a game of hide-and-seek. But whenever children play this game, one by one they would disappear into the blinds of the buildings… The story begins when a boy enters the world of Otokoyo, to find his missing sister.
|Mika Ishibashi
|Tachiji (voice: Japanese version)
|Akiko Kobayashi
|Suku (voice: Japanese version)
|Rei Naito
|Noshiga (voice: Japanese version)
|Tom Wayland
|Tachiji (voice: English version)
|Veronica Taylor
|Suku (voice: English translation)
|Sean Schemmel
|Noshiga (voice: English version)
