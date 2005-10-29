2005

Kakurenbo: Hide and Seek

  • Animation
  • Horror

October 29th, 2005

Dentsu

Among the ruins of the city, there is a game only children can play. It is called “Otokoyo”; a game of hide-and-seek. But whenever children play this game, one by one they would disappear into the blinds of the buildings… The story begins when a boy enters the world of Otokoyo, to find his missing sister.

Mika IshibashiTachiji (voice: Japanese version)
Akiko KobayashiSuku (voice: Japanese version)
Rei NaitoNoshiga (voice: Japanese version)
Tom WaylandTachiji (voice: English version)
Veronica TaylorSuku (voice: English translation)
Sean SchemmelNoshiga (voice: English version)

