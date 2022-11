Not Available

Appukuttan (Jagadish) receives a letter , for a job offer for his brother who is a good kalari fighter, to do some rogue work for a swami (Pujappura Ravi) in a another town. Appukuttan goes to the town with the letter and pretends to be his brother , in order to get the job and provide money for his poor family . There he falls in love with the swami's daughter (Mathu) which leads to trouble later.