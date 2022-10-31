Not Available

Kaloori

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

S Pictures

The film begins in a bus that has a lot of college students heading towards Government Arts College in a small town. A set of friends are introduced as long term friends. There is a small build up to the introduction of the hero (Muthu played by newcomer Akil), who is part and parcel of the circle. All are studying in the same class. They enter into the college for the first time.

Cast

Tamanna BhatiaShobana
AkhilMuthuselvan
Tanikella BharaniRamesh (as Bharani)
VinothIruvar
BharaniRamesh

View Full Cast >

Images