The film begins in a bus that has a lot of college students heading towards Government Arts College in a small town. A set of friends are introduced as long term friends. There is a small build up to the introduction of the hero (Muthu played by newcomer Akil), who is part and parcel of the circle. All are studying in the same class. They enter into the college for the first time.
|Tamanna Bhatia
|Shobana
|Akhil
|Muthuselvan
|Tanikella Bharani
|Ramesh (as Bharani)
|Vinoth
|Iruvar
|Bharani
|Ramesh
