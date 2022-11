Not Available

Kamaraj (Tamil: காமராஜ்) is a 2004 Tamil biographical film, made about the life of the Indian politician K. Kamaraj from Tamil Nadu widely acknowledged as the "Kingmaker" in Indian politics during the 1960s. He was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu during 1954-1963 and a Member of Parliament during 1952-1954 and 1969-1975. He was known for his simplicity and integrity.