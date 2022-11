Not Available

"Kamen Rider SD: Strange!? Kumo Otoko" is an animated OVA based on the gag manga Kamen Rider SD: Hurricane Legend. This cute and comedic short movie features chibi versions of the Showa Era Kamen Riders, as they team up against the evil GranShocker organization , while Kamen Rider Black RX tries to confess his love to female sports instructor Michiru.